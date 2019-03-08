Partly Cloudy

Ipswich crash victim identified as Polish tourist visiting from Norway

PUBLISHED: 17:09 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 26 March 2019

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The man who died in a road traffic collision in Ipswich town centre on Saturday night was named as Polish national Robert Wolski.

Officers were called at around 10.25pm on Saturday, March 23, to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a silver Ford Fiesta in Star Lane, just past the junction with Foundation Street.

Mr Wolski, 53, was visiting the area from his home in Norway when he was involved in the incident.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance, but Mr Wolski sadly died at the scene.

The identification of Mr Wolski is provisional and will be confirmed pending a formal Coroner’s inquest.

Calls for greater road safety in this busy section of Star Lane are being called for by witnesses and nearby residents.

Katy Wright, from Ipswich, described seeing a mass of blue lights as paramedics and police attended to the crash.

Miss Wright uses Star Lane every day and was passing the scene at the time of the accident.

she said: “It’s so sad to hear a person has died - that’s horrible.

“There was a huge amount of traffic building up - everyone was being diverted down Foundation Lane. When I came back after 11pm the other way, they were still there and at that point had completely closed the road off.

“Police worked quickly to stop the traffic flowing. I can’t say what happened or what caused it - you can’t speculate. However something needs to be put in place to slow traffic down.

“I know how bad traffic gets along there, but if you had a speed camera at 30mph then it doesn’t stop the traffic from flowing.

“It’s sad that the person died. One life is too much. It shows how fragile life is.”

Businesses operating in the area reacted with shock and sadness to what had happened.

Habib Batkitar, of works at Stylish Furniture in Star Lane, said: “Someone has died - that’s quite a big event.

“Generally, it seems a safe area. I’ve only see one accident in the last two years.

“Cars obviously go quite slow at peak times, particularly in the morning and late afternoon, because there is a lot of congestion.”

He added that the road could possibly benefit from an extra pedestrian crossing, saying: “With the amount of traffic, there is not always a facility where pedestrians can cross at peak times.”

Jay Deverell, a bar manager at Bears Pool and Snooker in Ipswich, said: “Generally police are often there in the car park opposite ours to check if people are speeding.”

Witnesses or anybody who may have any relevant dash-cam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 451 of March 23, 2019.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

