Detectives given more time to question 17-year-old in connection with Ipswich fatal stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Ipswich last weekend have been given more time to question a 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the incident.

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers were called to Turin Street just after 1.50pm on December 16 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Saunders, 32 and originally from Surrey, died at the scene of the incident.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was as a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack in the Clacton area of Essex on December 20 and taken to Suffolk for questioning.

Today, Saturday December 22, officers made an application for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court, where they were granted an additional 36 hours to question a 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds arrested on suspicion of murder, which will expire at 6pm tomorrow.

An 18-year-old man from the Colchester area remains in police custody. A 17-year-old boy, from the Colchester area, and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds have both now been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Three people - two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 – who were arrested in connection with the incident on December 16, remain on police bail until January 11 pending further enquires.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Turin Street, Kenyon Street and Wherstead Road on Sunday afternoon, and witnessed any suspicious persons or activity, to make contact.

This includes anyone driving through the area who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 72682/18.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org