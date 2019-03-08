Video

Daughter inspires dad to diet - so they can play without him getting out of breath

After aimlessly trying the 5:2 routine, the Atkins diet and even diet pills - an Ipswich father has finally found his feet losing almost six stone since following Slimming World.

Martin Foxton spent most of his teens and adulthood overweight, weighing in at nearly 17 stone and hating everything about his body.

But what frustrated Martin the most was how his body was holding him back from being a father to his five-year-old daughter Layla.

He knew things had to change - and it was Layla who kept him going as he lost almost six stone, an amazing feat after his earlier failures.

Martin, who lives in Rendlesham with his wife and daughter, said: "She was my inspiration, I wanted to be the best dad I could.

"I can do all the things I couldn't do when I was overweight. I don't run out of breath the whole time and I can be more of a hands-on dad when I play with Layla."

Spending most of his time in a chair as an IT consultant, Martin began piling on the pounds - and despite trying every diet under the sun, including Slimfast, 5:2, Atkins, calorie counting and cutting out carbohydrates completely - Martin was unable to find a programme he could stick to.

The 37-year-old added: "All the diets I tried were myths and there is so much misleading information out there. But now I can't believe how healthy you can be while still eating so much."

Martin, who doesn't do much additional exercise, joined slimming world 18 months ago and managed to lose four stone in the first year through diet alone.

He said: "It has completely changed the way I think about food and has transformed my body and my life.

"My body confidence was at an all time low, but now I am so much happier - I just wish I had known about Slimming World earlier."

Martin, who was born in Africa and moved to England when he was 10 years old, says that he is now not ashamed to take his top off after years of covering up.

"I finally have a body that I am proud of," he added.

Martin praises Slimming World for being so sustainable and not being just a "quick fix" like most of the other mainstream diets out there.

He said: "Their 'free foods' are what make the diet so easy to follow and stick to as I genuinely don't feel like I'm on a diet.

"I still have takeaways, I still eat out, and I still get to eat large portions of food."

Martin reached his target weight eight months ago and managed to make it through Christmas and Easter without gaining any weight - something he never thought possible.

Martin puts his success down to his Slimming World consultant Kate James, who hosts a group in Rendlesham community centre from 5.30pm on Wednesdays and at Wickham Market school on Mondays from 7.30pm.