E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: All the fun of the fair – and it’s not always win a goldfish

PUBLISHED: 14:45 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 29 May 2020

The fun fair at the Co-op Fete on Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

The fun fair at the Co-op Fete on Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Swingboats, dodgems, big wheel, or even books, antiques and records ... it’s all the fun of the fair.

Swingboats at the Ipswich Air Show fairground in 1990 Picture: PAUL NIXONSwingboats at the Ipswich Air Show fairground in 1990 Picture: PAUL NIXON

Our county has hosted a wide variety of fairs over many centuries with the original fairs either being grand travelling events that would tour the region or even country, generating huge excitement with the arrival of their exotic entertainment, rides and games, or more locally-organised community activities.

Today we mostly think of funfairs – from rollercoasters to hook-a-duck – when we hear there is a fair or fayre taking place, but, of course, it can be a sale of goods on a regular or special occasion, or even an exhibition.

Do these photos of fairs in Ipswich bring back memories? Did you attend or can you spot someone you know? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Ipswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLIpswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Family fun at the Ipswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLFamily fun at the Ipswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Hunting for a rarity... record collectors at the Ipswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANTHunting for a rarity... record collectors at the Ipswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANTIpswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Illustrators work on their drawings during a children's book fair in 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLIllustrators work on their drawings during a children's book fair in 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

You may also want to watch:

One of the more interesting finds at the Ipswich Antique's Fair in 1988 Picture: ARCHANTOne of the more interesting finds at the Ipswich Antique's Fair in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy who ‘bludgeoned’ chicken to death at infant school sentenced

The two boys were convicted of killing two chickens at Castle Hill Infant School in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warnings for cannabis possession reach five-year high across Suffolk

Recent rises in the police precept component of council tax allowed investment in proactive drugs policing, said the force Picture: PA WIRE

Nostalgia: All the fun of the fair – and it’s not always win a goldfish

The fun fair at the Co-op Fete on Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT

Days Gone By - When Radio 1 Roadshow brought top music stars to parks in Ipswich

Fans at the Radio 1 Roadshow in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT

Four more people with coronavirus die in region’s hospitals

More people have died with coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24