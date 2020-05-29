Nostalgia: All the fun of the fair – and it’s not always win a goldfish
PUBLISHED: 14:45 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 29 May 2020
Archant
Swingboats, dodgems, big wheel, or even books, antiques and records ... it’s all the fun of the fair.
Our county has hosted a wide variety of fairs over many centuries with the original fairs either being grand travelling events that would tour the region or even country, generating huge excitement with the arrival of their exotic entertainment, rides and games, or more locally-organised community activities.
Today we mostly think of funfairs – from rollercoasters to hook-a-duck – when we hear there is a fair or fayre taking place, but, of course, it can be a sale of goods on a regular or special occasion, or even an exhibition.
