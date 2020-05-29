Gallery

Nostalgia: All the fun of the fair – and it’s not always win a goldfish

The fun fair at the Co-op Fete on Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 1966 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Swingboats, dodgems, big wheel, or even books, antiques and records ... it’s all the fun of the fair.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swingboats at the Ipswich Air Show fairground in 1990 Picture: PAUL NIXON Swingboats at the Ipswich Air Show fairground in 1990 Picture: PAUL NIXON

Our county has hosted a wide variety of fairs over many centuries with the original fairs either being grand travelling events that would tour the region or even country, generating huge excitement with the arrival of their exotic entertainment, rides and games, or more locally-organised community activities.

Today we mostly think of funfairs – from rollercoasters to hook-a-duck – when we hear there is a fair or fayre taking place, but, of course, it can be a sale of goods on a regular or special occasion, or even an exhibition.

Do these photos of fairs in Ipswich bring back memories? Did you attend or can you spot someone you know? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Ipswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Ipswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Family fun at the Ipswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Family fun at the Ipswich Hospital Radio Fun Fair in 1982 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Hunting for a rarity... record collectors at the Ipswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT Hunting for a rarity... record collectors at the Ipswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich Record Fair in 1992 Picture: ARCHANT

Illustrators work on their drawings during a children's book fair in 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Illustrators work on their drawings during a children's book fair in 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

You may also want to watch:

One of the more interesting finds at the Ipswich Antique's Fair in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT One of the more interesting finds at the Ipswich Antique's Fair in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT