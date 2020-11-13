A14 roadworks: days and times of next four month of closures between Ipswich and Felixstowe

The A14 will be closed periodically overnight between junction 58 and junction 62 for the next four months. Picture: ARCHANT

“Essential” improvements on the A14 will cause regular closures on the major route between Ipswich and Felixstowe over the next four months.

The road will be closed on seven different occasions over the next four months, as the work takes place between junction 58 at Seven Hills to junction 62 at Felixstowe.

Workers started resurfacing improvements at the end of September and continued again on Wednesday, November 3.

The A14’s eastbound carriageway will be closed between junction 59 and junction 60 overnight from now until December 2.

All work over the next four months will take place overnight between 9pm and 5am, and only on weeknights.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from junction 60 to junction 61 from December 3 to December 18, before workers take a break over Christmas.

After the holiday, the final work on the eastbound carriageway will be carried out between junction 61 and junction 62 from January 4 and January 8.

The road will then be closed in both directions for three nights, starting on January 11 before work on the Westbound carriageway takes place.

Improvements will be made between junction 62 and 61 between January 15 and 21.

The closure will be extended from Junction 62 until junction 60 for the final leg of the works, which will last from January 22 until February 5.

All dates could be subject to change, depending on a number of factors including the weather.

Drivers are advised to follow diversion routes, which will be advertised around the time of the closures.