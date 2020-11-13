E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

A14 roadworks: days and times of next four month of closures between Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 05:54 14 November 2020

The A14 will be closed periodically overnight between junction 58 and junction 62 for the next four months. Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 will be closed periodically overnight between junction 58 and junction 62 for the next four months. Picture: ARCHANT

“Essential” improvements on the A14 will cause regular closures on the major route between Ipswich and Felixstowe over the next four months.

The road will be closed on seven different occasions over the next four months, as the work takes place between junction 58 at Seven Hills to junction 62 at Felixstowe.

Workers started resurfacing improvements at the end of September and continued again on Wednesday, November 3.

The A14’s eastbound carriageway will be closed between junction 59 and junction 60 overnight from now until December 2.

All work over the next four months will take place overnight between 9pm and 5am, and only on weeknights.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed from junction 60 to junction 61 from December 3 to December 18, before workers take a break over Christmas.

After the holiday, the final work on the eastbound carriageway will be carried out between junction 61 and junction 62 from January 4 and January 8.

The road will then be closed in both directions for three nights, starting on January 11 before work on the Westbound carriageway takes place.

Improvements will be made between junction 62 and 61 between January 15 and 21.

You may also want to watch:

The closure will be extended from Junction 62 until junction 60 for the final leg of the works, which will last from January 22 until February 5.

All dates could be subject to change, depending on a number of factors including the weather.

Drivers are advised to follow diversion routes, which will be advertised around the time of the closures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Won’t even cover rents’ - £215m East Anglia lockdown fund may not be enough, says leader

Business leaders have questioned whether £215million is enough to help the East's ailing businesses. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meet the new team of detectives swooping on Suffolk’s most dangerous crime gangs

Suffolk Constabulary has launched the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lambert has used 24 players in League One this season (and 15 more in the cups)... so who has performed the best?

(Clockwise) Luke Chambers, Stephen Ward, Tomas Holy, Luke Woolfenden, Oli Hawkins and Andre Dozzell have been part of the Ipswich Town side currently second in League One. :Picture: ARCHANT

A14 roadworks: days and times of next four month of closures between Ipswich and Felixstowe

The A14 will be closed periodically overnight between junction 58 and junction 62 for the next four months. Picture: ARCHANT

Extra free parking is agreed to help traders across east Suffolk

Extra 30 minute free parking is being introduced in east Suffolk car parks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL