Vintage cars, buses and motorcycles on show in Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run in 1986

People came to look round the beautiful motors on show in Christchurch park in 1986 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Richard Snasdell

It's one of Suffolk's most popular annual events and back in 1986 hundreds of owners of vintage and veteran vehicles took part.

A stylish Morgan was parked outside Christchurch mansion at the show Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL A stylish Morgan was parked outside Christchurch mansion at the show Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run will celebrate its 50th year next spring when more than 500 cars, motorcycles, buses, commercial and military vehicles will gather in Christchurch Park ready for their run to the seaside, where around 20,000 people will enjoy the line-up on the prom.

Even an old vintage bus made it's way to the event Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Even an old vintage bus made it's way to the event Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Back in 1986, it was a fine day for the run and the gathering in the park attracted big crowds to see the dazzling array of motors on show and appreciate their beauty and workmanship.

Cars of all shapes, styles and sizes attended the car run in 1986 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Cars of all shapes, styles and sizes attended the car run in 1986 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Vehicles ranged from stylish Morgans to Rolls Royces and even very early 20th century vehicles.

The motors made their way through Ipswich, and gathered at Christchurch park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The motors made their way through Ipswich, and gathered at Christchurch park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Do you remember the historic vehicle run in Ipswich in 1986 - or did you take part?

We gear up and take a look back at the vintage car run in Ipswich 1986 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL We gear up and take a look back at the vintage car run in Ipswich 1986 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk