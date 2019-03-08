Vintage cars, buses and motorcycles on show in Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run in 1986
PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 November 2019
Richard Snasdell
It's one of Suffolk's most popular annual events and back in 1986 hundreds of owners of vintage and veteran vehicles took part.
The Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run will celebrate its 50th year next spring when more than 500 cars, motorcycles, buses, commercial and military vehicles will gather in Christchurch Park ready for their run to the seaside, where around 20,000 people will enjoy the line-up on the prom.
Back in 1986, it was a fine day for the run and the gathering in the park attracted big crowds to see the dazzling array of motors on show and appreciate their beauty and workmanship.
Vehicles ranged from stylish Morgans to Rolls Royces and even very early 20th century vehicles.
Do you remember the historic vehicle run in Ipswich in 1986 - or did you take part?
To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk