Ipswich to Felixstowe historic vehicle run cancelled for second year

Ipswich to Felixstowe historic vehicle run enjoying the sunshine on the prom at Felixstowe - the virus has forced the cancellation of the event again this spring - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

Organisers of one of Suffolk's most popular annual events have been forced to cancel it for a second year because of the pandemic.

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run draws large crowds to Christchurch Park to see the 500-plus cars, motorcycles, buses, trucks and military vehicles off, and 20,000 people usually visit Felixstowe prom in the afternoon to see the parade.

But even though the number of Covid-19 infections is falling, it is felt early May is still too soon for a large event and it would be "irresponsible" to hold it.

More than 600 vehicles - cars, buses, military vehicles and motorcycles - take part in the annual Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run, starting off from Christchurch Park. - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Peter Cansick, rally co-ordinator at Ipswich Transport Museum Services Ltd, said: "It is a decision that was not taken lightly but made in the light of current circumstances.

"All the reports from the government suggest that Covid 19 infections have peaked but it is felt it would be irresponsible of the museum to run an event which in all possibility would not be what we would wish.

"We rely on our volunteers to plan and run the event on the day, many of whom are of an age which could make them vulnerable to infection.

"We have also been in contact with some of the organisations who traditionally help us on the day, most of whom are reluctant to commit their members to assist for the same reason."

Crowds of around 20,000 people usually turn out for the car rally on Felixstowe seafront - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

Much of the planning work is undertaken by the museum's office staff but the office has been closed since the New Year and will remain so until late March at the earliest, leaving not enough time to finalise and distribute all of the documentation needed.

Mr Cansick said: "Another factor in the decision is the reason that many classic vehicle organisations are in a similar situation and we wish to avoid any clashes that may impact on their events if we reschedule to a later date this year."

Ipswich's Christchurch Park is the start point for the 600 vehicles in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run - Credit: GREGG BROWN

Participants can have refunds of entry fees but these can be rolled over to 2022 with no price increase.

Mr Cansick said it was hoped the event can be run in 2022 in the same way it has always done and urged people keep an eye on the Ipswich Transport Museum website for future details and also information on the museum's events this year.

