Ipswich to Felixstowe historic vehicle run cancelled for second year
- Credit: LUCY TAYLOR
Organisers of one of Suffolk's most popular annual events have been forced to cancel it for a second year because of the pandemic.
The Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run draws large crowds to Christchurch Park to see the 500-plus cars, motorcycles, buses, trucks and military vehicles off, and 20,000 people usually visit Felixstowe prom in the afternoon to see the parade.
But even though the number of Covid-19 infections is falling, it is felt early May is still too soon for a large event and it would be "irresponsible" to hold it.
Peter Cansick, rally co-ordinator at Ipswich Transport Museum Services Ltd, said: "It is a decision that was not taken lightly but made in the light of current circumstances.
"All the reports from the government suggest that Covid 19 infections have peaked but it is felt it would be irresponsible of the museum to run an event which in all possibility would not be what we would wish.
You may also want to watch:
"We rely on our volunteers to plan and run the event on the day, many of whom are of an age which could make them vulnerable to infection.
"We have also been in contact with some of the organisations who traditionally help us on the day, most of whom are reluctant to commit their members to assist for the same reason."
Most Read
- 1 'Gentle soul' Steven remembered after cancer and coronavirus fight
- 2 New mum felt 'so alone' after testing positive for Covid before giving birth
- 3 Drug stealing pharmacist loses appeal against being struck off
- 4 Man attacked with hammer in street assault
- 5 Mum-of-three sheds six stone after changing diet and walking lots
- 6 Missing Ipswich woman Sarah Field has been found 'alive and well'
- 7 Beachgoers fined for refusing to pack up chairs and blankets
- 8 Investigation launched as man dies after car fire in village
- 9 Woman who lost job and became 999 call handler during Covid lands tech role
- 10 Matchday Recap: Oliver brace condemns Town to defeat
Much of the planning work is undertaken by the museum's office staff but the office has been closed since the New Year and will remain so until late March at the earliest, leaving not enough time to finalise and distribute all of the documentation needed.
Mr Cansick said: "Another factor in the decision is the reason that many classic vehicle organisations are in a similar situation and we wish to avoid any clashes that may impact on their events if we reschedule to a later date this year."
Participants can have refunds of entry fees but these can be rolled over to 2022 with no price increase.
Mr Cansick said it was hoped the event can be run in 2022 in the same way it has always done and urged people keep an eye on the Ipswich Transport Museum website for future details and also information on the museum's events this year.