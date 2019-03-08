Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

Trip down memory lane with Ipswich to Felixstowe classic car run from 1983

PUBLISHED: 16:06 27 May 2019

Car enthusiasts showing off their cars and taking the chance to clean them before heading off to Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Car enthusiasts showing off their cars and taking the chance to clean them before heading off to Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Car Rally celebrated its 49th year this month - so today we take a look back to one of the earlier runs back in 1983.

Vehicles ontwo wheels as well as four were on display from across the years Picture: ARCHANTVehicles ontwo wheels as well as four were on display from across the years Picture: ARCHANT

A slightly smaller affair than the one which took place this year, classic cars lined up in Christchurch Park to allow enthusiasts to take a peek.

Residents of Ipswich got the chance to see some historical cars as they lined up in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANTResidents of Ipswich got the chance to see some historical cars as they lined up in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

As with every year, there was a big selection of vehicles on display from classic buses and lorries to historic motorcycles to jog fond memories in those who remembered them in their heyday.

Watching on as the car rally makes it's way to Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANTWatching on as the car rally makes it's way to Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

The rally departed from Christchurch Park and would make a 10mile journey through Ipswich to Felixstowe, ending up parked along the promenade where the vehicles would remain for the majority of the day.

Old buses and trucks were also on display for the historical vehicle run Picture: ARCHANTOld buses and trucks were also on display for the historical vehicle run Picture: ARCHANT

This year's event, the 49th vehicle run, featured up to 500 vintage vehicles and although it was not the brightest of days, many still visited Christchurch Park and Felixstowe beach to see the classic cars.

Do you enjoy seeing the annual historic vehicle run every year? Picture: ARCHANTDo you enjoy seeing the annual historic vehicle run every year? Picture: ARCHANT

The assortment of different vehicles that took part in the historic car run Picture: ARCHANTThe assortment of different vehicles that took part in the historic car run Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I used to polish off a large Dairy Milk in 20minutes…but now I’m a size 12,’ says super slimmer

Alison Renshaw, left, with her mother. Picture: COURTESY OF ALISON RENSHAW

Proposals for new Wetherspoon’s pub at resort labelled ‘unacceptable’

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon could look Picture: KDPA

Ipswich Labour MP sees Britain “crashing out” after European election

Sandy Martin warned it may not be possible to avoid

Audi driver spotted speeding at 116mph on A12

The Audi driver was clocked at 116mph when they passed officers near Wickham Market on the A12 Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I used to polish off a large Dairy Milk in 20minutes…but now I’m a size 12,’ says super slimmer

Alison Renshaw, left, with her mother. Picture: COURTESY OF ALISON RENSHAW

Proposals for new Wetherspoon’s pub at resort labelled ‘unacceptable’

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon could look Picture: KDPA

Ipswich Labour MP sees Britain “crashing out” after European election

Sandy Martin warned it may not be possible to avoid

Audi driver spotted speeding at 116mph on A12

The Audi driver was clocked at 116mph when they passed officers near Wickham Market on the A12 Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Disaster waiting to happen’ - parents’ road safety fears outside Ipswich school

There is a

Ipswich Labour MP sees Britain “crashing out” after European election

Sandy Martin warned it may not be possible to avoid

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town’s Jack Lankester: Striker admits spell in non-league proved ‘huge for me’

Jack Lankester, a spell in non-league did him no harm. Picture Pagepix

‘The early bird gets the bookworm’ – Rescue dove to visit libraries across Suffolk

Jo Bulik said she hopes to correct nasty misconceptions about pigeons, which are often written off as pests or vermin Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists