Nostalgia

Trip down memory lane with Ipswich to Felixstowe classic car run from 1983

Car enthusiasts showing off their cars and taking the chance to clean them before heading off to Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Car Rally celebrated its 49th year this month - so today we take a look back to one of the earlier runs back in 1983.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicles ontwo wheels as well as four were on display from across the years Picture: ARCHANT Vehicles ontwo wheels as well as four were on display from across the years Picture: ARCHANT

A slightly smaller affair than the one which took place this year, classic cars lined up in Christchurch Park to allow enthusiasts to take a peek.

Residents of Ipswich got the chance to see some historical cars as they lined up in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT Residents of Ipswich got the chance to see some historical cars as they lined up in Christchurch Park Picture: ARCHANT

As with every year, there was a big selection of vehicles on display from classic buses and lorries to historic motorcycles to jog fond memories in those who remembered them in their heyday.

Watching on as the car rally makes it's way to Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT Watching on as the car rally makes it's way to Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

The rally departed from Christchurch Park and would make a 10mile journey through Ipswich to Felixstowe, ending up parked along the promenade where the vehicles would remain for the majority of the day.

Old buses and trucks were also on display for the historical vehicle run Picture: ARCHANT Old buses and trucks were also on display for the historical vehicle run Picture: ARCHANT

This year's event, the 49th vehicle run, featured up to 500 vintage vehicles and although it was not the brightest of days, many still visited Christchurch Park and Felixstowe beach to see the classic cars.

Do you enjoy seeing the annual historic vehicle run every year? Picture: ARCHANT Do you enjoy seeing the annual historic vehicle run every year? Picture: ARCHANT

The assortment of different vehicles that took part in the historic car run Picture: ARCHANT The assortment of different vehicles that took part in the historic car run Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: