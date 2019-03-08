Trip down memory lane with Ipswich to Felixstowe classic car run from 1983
PUBLISHED: 16:06 27 May 2019
The Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Car Rally celebrated its 49th year this month - so today we take a look back to one of the earlier runs back in 1983.
A slightly smaller affair than the one which took place this year, classic cars lined up in Christchurch Park to allow enthusiasts to take a peek.
As with every year, there was a big selection of vehicles on display from classic buses and lorries to historic motorcycles to jog fond memories in those who remembered them in their heyday.
The rally departed from Christchurch Park and would make a 10mile journey through Ipswich to Felixstowe, ending up parked along the promenade where the vehicles would remain for the majority of the day.
This year's event, the 49th vehicle run, featured up to 500 vintage vehicles and although it was not the brightest of days, many still visited Christchurch Park and Felixstowe beach to see the classic cars.