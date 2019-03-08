Heavy Showers

Throwback Thursday: School openings and Easter fairs from 1995

PUBLISHED: 11:01 25 April 2019

Can you spot yourself in this photo from the Sidegate Lane School opening in 1995? Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Can you spot yourself in this photo from the Sidegate Lane School opening in 1995? Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

School openings and Easter fairs feature in this week’s Throwback Thursday as we take a look back at what was happening in Ipswich and Felixstowe in 1995.

Some of the children at the opening of Sidegate Lane School Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKSome of the children at the opening of Sidegate Lane School Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

It was the year that saw the opening of Sidegate Lane Primary School in Ipswich, as pupils all gathered in the playground the commemorate the opening day.

Learning different tricks at the trampolining school at Northgate Sports Centre Picture: NICK STRUGNELLLearning different tricks at the trampolining school at Northgate Sports Centre Picture: NICK STRUGNELL

At Northgate Sports Centre, children learnt to do different flips and tricks such as a seat drop on the trampoline at a gymnastics session.

The Railway held a bike show displaying classic and custom bikes Picture: OWEN HINESThe Railway held a bike show displaying classic and custom bikes Picture: OWEN HINES

The Railway pub hosted a bike show, with onlookers admiring the different machines from classic bikes to high performance machines.

Youngsters on the carousel at the easter fair in Felixstowe Picture: JOHN KERRYoungsters on the carousel at the easter fair in Felixstowe Picture: JOHN KERR

Meanwhile the annual Easter fair was set up along Felixstowe seafront, with different games and rides for the children on their Easter holidays to enjoy.

The cast of The Wiz celebrating the reopening of the Spa Pavilion Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe cast of The Wiz celebrating the reopening of the Spa Pavilion Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Cast members of The Wiz production also celebrated the reopening of the newly-refurbished Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe.

