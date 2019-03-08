Nostalgia

Throwback Thursday: School openings and Easter fairs from 1995

Can you spot yourself in this photo from the Sidegate Lane School opening in 1995? Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

School openings and Easter fairs feature in this week’s Throwback Thursday as we take a look back at what was happening in Ipswich and Felixstowe in 1995.

It was the year that saw the opening of Sidegate Lane Primary School in Ipswich, as pupils all gathered in the playground the commemorate the opening day.

At Northgate Sports Centre, children learnt to do different flips and tricks such as a seat drop on the trampoline at a gymnastics session.

The Railway pub hosted a bike show, with onlookers admiring the different machines from classic bikes to high performance machines.

Meanwhile the annual Easter fair was set up along Felixstowe seafront, with different games and rides for the children on their Easter holidays to enjoy.

Cast members of The Wiz production also celebrated the reopening of the newly-refurbished Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe.