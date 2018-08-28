Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today.

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

Buses will be used as part of a replacement service with the first bus leaving Felixstowe at 10.50 and is due to arrive at Ipswich rail station at 11.30 calling at Trimley and Derby Road en route. The service continues every 50 minutes past the hour with the last bus leaving the resort at 20.50.

Services from Ipswich start at 10.55 with the bus due to arrive at 11.35 and then it continues every 55 minutes past the hour until 19.55.

The buses will pick up passengers at the bus stops on High Road, in Trimley, and will pick up/drop off at bus stops near the Station Hotel, for Derby Road passengers.