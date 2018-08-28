Sunshine and Showers

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

PUBLISHED: 06:59 09 December 2018

Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

Buses will be used as part of a replacement service with the first bus leaving Felixstowe at 10.50 and is due to arrive at Ipswich rail station at 11.30 calling at Trimley and Derby Road en route. The service continues every 50 minutes past the hour with the last bus leaving the resort at 20.50.

Services from Ipswich start at 10.55 with the bus due to arrive at 11.35 and then it continues every 55 minutes past the hour until 19.55.

The buses will pick up passengers at the bus stops on High Road, in Trimley, and will pick up/drop off at bus stops near the Station Hotel, for Derby Road passengers.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

42 minutes ago Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

48 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:16 Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 21-year-old who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe Street was put behind bars this week. Take a look at what else happened in court.

Mid Suffolk to gift fruit tree for each newborn in 2018

Yesterday, 16:35 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Malandra Mortlock (far left) and her son Zeke join Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley (centre) and cabinet member for environment David Burn to launch the Tree for Life scheme Picture: MSDC

Parents in Mid Suffolk who gave birth to a newborn in 2018 are being encouraged to plant a free tree in celebration.

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Yesterday, 16:28 Suzanne Day
Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Have they been set up to house druids flocking to Ipswich to worship at “Corn Henge”? Or are they there to cover up the fountains?

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:23 Tom Potter
Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

A woman was left ‘extremely shaken’ after being followed along an Ipswich street and grabbed from behind in a late night attack.

