E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Commuters able to travel between Ipswich and Felixstowe again

30 January, 2020 - 16:59
The first new Greater Anglia train operating on Suffolk routes out of Ipswich has gone into service on the Felixstowe branch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The first new Greater Anglia train operating on Suffolk routes out of Ipswich has gone into service on the Felixstowe branch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are running again after a train fault closed the branch line.

Passengers were being asked not to travel between the two stations, with Greater Anglia apologising to customers for the disruption after the fault left services between the two stations suspended.

There was also disruption on the Norwich to London line due to overrunning engineering works at Ilford.

You may also want to watch:

All lines have now re-opened.

Those who are delayed by more than 15 minutes or more may be entitled to compensation via the rail operator's Delay Repay scheme.

Use the firm's JourneyCheck tool to see if your rail service is delayed.

New trains came into service on the Ipswich to Felixstowe branch line late last year.

More follows

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Northern bypass work officially recommended to cease

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver still in hospital after serious crash involving BMW

The crash happened in Foxhall Road, close to its junction with Dobbs Lane (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Glancing Header Podcast: Town manager Joe Sheehan talks FA Cup dreams, fans support and taking the fight to City

L-R: Ross Halls, Ipswich Town manager Joe Sheehan and Katy Sandalls talk Ipswich Town Women's superby FA Cup run Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bell tents to arrive at Suffolk country park ready for summer season

Kingfishers staff Lisa Howton, Mark Blatchford, Matthew Thacker, Lee Chenery and Alan Sutcliffe where the new glamping area will be Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inspirational, beautiful’ Ipswich teen who died from cancer inspires hospital’s new music therapy sessions

Jess Grant with her beloved cockapoo Maisy, pictured in July 2017. Picture: ANITA GRANT
Drive 24