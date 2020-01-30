Commuters able to travel between Ipswich and Felixstowe again

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are running again after a train fault closed the branch line.

Passengers were being asked not to travel between the two stations, with Greater Anglia apologising to customers for the disruption after the fault left services between the two stations suspended.

There was also disruption on the Norwich to London line due to overrunning engineering works at Ilford.

All lines have now re-opened.

Those who are delayed by more than 15 minutes or more may be entitled to compensation via the rail operator's Delay Repay scheme.

Use the firm's JourneyCheck tool to see if your rail service is delayed.

New trains came into service on the Ipswich to Felixstowe branch line late last year.

