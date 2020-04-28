Nostalgia: Golden anniversary celebrations on hold as favourite day lost to virus
PUBLISHED: 13:47 29 April 2020
This weekend would have seen the 50th anniversary of one of Suffolk’s most popular annual events.
Preparations were well in hand for the Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run when the coronavirus lockdown made huge rallies such as this impossible – and forced it to postpone until 2021.
The event attracts crowds of 20,000-plus to Felixstowe seafront to see the line up of 600 vintage and veteran cars, buses, military vehicles, trade vehicles and motorcycles along the prom – and large crowds, too, to Christchurch Park in Ipswich to see the entrants and wave then off on their journey to the seaside,
Our gallery here shows some of the car runs dating back to the early 1970s – can you spot yourself or one of your favourite vehicles from yesteryear.
Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order copies of these photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
