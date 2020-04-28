E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Nostalgia: Golden anniversary celebrations on hold as favourite day lost to virus

PUBLISHED: 13:47 29 April 2020

The crowded prom at Felixstowe as the good weather and historic vehicles display combined to make a great day out in 2003 Picture: JERRY TURNER

The crowded prom at Felixstowe as the good weather and historic vehicles display combined to make a great day out in 2003 Picture: JERRY TURNER

This weekend would have seen the 50th anniversary of one of Suffolk’s most popular annual events.

There's no way crowds like this could enjoy an event this year Picture: JERRY TURNERThere's no way crowds like this could enjoy an event this year Picture: JERRY TURNER

Preparations were well in hand for the Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run when the coronavirus lockdown made huge rallies such as this impossible – and forced it to postpone until 2021.

The event attracts crowds of 20,000-plus to Felixstowe seafront to see the line up of 600 vintage and veteran cars, buses, military vehicles, trade vehicles and motorcycles along the prom – and large crowds, too, to Christchurch Park in Ipswich to see the entrants and wave then off on their journey to the seaside,

Our gallery here shows some of the car runs dating back to the early 1970s – can you spot yourself or one of your favourite vehicles from yesteryear.

Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order copies of these photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The third Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run assembles in Christchurch Park back in 1972 Picture: ARCHANTThe third Ipswich-Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run assembles in Christchurch Park back in 1972 Picture: ARCHANT

It's not just about the cars - scooter owners line-up at the Ipswich-Felixstowe Hostoric Vehicle Run in 2006 Picture: JOHN KERRIt's not just about the cars - scooter owners line-up at the Ipswich-Felixstowe Hostoric Vehicle Run in 2006 Picture: JOHN KERR

Spring sunshine for the 32nd Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLSpring sunshine for the 32nd Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run in 2003 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Car enthusiasts showing off their cars and taking the chance to clean it before the run to Felixstowe in 1983 Picture: ARCHANTCar enthusiasts showing off their cars and taking the chance to clean it before the run to Felixstowe in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Vehicles line up in Christchurch Park in Ipswich at the start of the 32nd run Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLVehicles line up in Christchurch Park in Ipswich at the start of the 32nd run Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Beautiful sunshine on the prom for the rally in 1983 Picture: LUCY TAYLORBeautiful sunshine on the prom for the rally in 1983 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Watching on as the car rally makes its way to Felixstowe in 1983 Picture: ARCHANTWatching on as the car rally makes its way to Felixstowe in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

