Huge fitness festival with goat yoga and colour run coming to Ipswich in 2020

New running events will be heading to the festival next summer. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS

The annual fitness festival Fit East is joining forces with the Festival of Running to bring a fitness spectacular with new racing challenges to Ipswich next year.

The popular goat yoga will return to Trinity Park for 2020. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS The popular goat yoga will return to Trinity Park for 2020. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS

Fit East Festival, which has been held at Trinity Park for the last three summers, is set to be even bigger and better when it returns on Saturday July, 4 2020, attracting thousands of people to the town for fun activities such as goat yoga, zumba and a colour run.

At next year's event - called the Ipswich Festival of Running at Fit East - attendees will be given the chance to run a specially designed and expertly decorated running course as part of the attractions.

The new running course will be created by the team behind the successful Henham Park Festival of Running, which took place earlier this year on the Latitude site near Southwold.

The races will include a 5k breakfast run for early risers, a chip-timed 5k and 10k, and a 1k family fun run which is free for all festival entrants.

There will be a breakfast 5k, a chip-timed 5kand 10k, and a colour run. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS There will be a breakfast 5k, a chip-timed 5kand 10k, and a colour run. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS

You will also have the chance to get covered in paint during the evening's colour run - before some of the region's DJ's turn the festival up a notch for an amazing night of music, drinks and dancing.

These running events will be in addition to the usual fitness activities hosted by Fit East - including Zumba, boxing, goat yoga and a variety of other heart-pumping activities for all abilities.

Gareth Samuel the Festival of Running's marketing co-ordinator, said: "We're really excited to be integrating with Fit East in this way to bring the people of Ipswich a massive fitness and health festival with the right messages of inclusivity, mental and physical health at its core.

"Everything from the course design and huge list of amazing activities, to the site decoration, the bars and music will make this an event not to be missed by anyone."

Ipswich Festival of Running at Fit East will launch in July 2020. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS Ipswich Festival of Running at Fit East will launch in July 2020. Picture: FESTIVAL OF RUNNING LTD AND TRINITY PARK EVENTS

Charlotte Rossiter, from Trinity Park Events Ltd, added: "We are delighted to be welcoming Festival of Running Ltd to give people the chance to run around the park and bring a new dimension to what has been a really popular event here at Trinity Park over the last couple of years.

"We are confident that building on the fantastic activities we've had in previous years, this partnership will make next year's event a really special one."

Registration for the new Ipswich Festival of Running at Fit East is open now and friends and family of runners can purchase half price Fit East entry tickets.

See here for more information and to book your place.