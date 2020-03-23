Gallery

Nostalgia: Festival of Sport showed off the huge range of activities on offer in town

Families watch on as their relatives play in the various sports Picture: ARCHANT Archant

While Ipswich was going football crazy back in 1978, it wasn’t the only sport that was being celebrated.

Keeping steady whilst cycling on the machine Picture: ARCHANT Keeping steady whilst cycling on the machine Picture: ARCHANT

The Blues may have just won the FA Cup at Wembley 1-0 against Arsenal and were one of the top teams in the country, while the county town hosted a Festival of Sport to engage the public with a wide range of activities on offer in the area.

The event was a chance to try your hand at a variety of sports and also see demonstrations and find out more about the clubs offering the chance to practice and play competitively.

The sports included athletics and gymnastics, five-a-side football and other mainstream activities, but also lesser known ones such as handball, motorcycling and fitness regimes.

Huge crowds turned out to enjoy the event.

Action from a competitive game of volley ball Picture: ARCHANT Action from a competitive game of volley ball Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember going along or taking part? Get in touch with Judy Rimmer at judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk to share your memories of the festival.

Thoughout the day others raced around on motorcycles Picture: ARCHANT Thoughout the day others raced around on motorcycles Picture: ARCHANT

A variety of different sport was played throughout the day, some lesser known such as Handball Picture: ARCHANT A variety of different sport was played throughout the day, some lesser known such as Handball Picture: ARCHANT

Did you attend the Festival of Sport over the years? Picture: ARCHANT Did you attend the Festival of Sport over the years? Picture: ARCHANT

Testing endurance by hopping over the bench the most amount of times Picture: ARCHANT Testing endurance by hopping over the bench the most amount of times Picture: ARCHANT