Nostalgia: Festival of Sport showed off the huge range of activities on offer in town

Festival of Sport showed off the huge range of activities on offer in town
While Ipswich was going football crazy back in 1978, it wasn’t the only sport that was being celebrated.
The Blues may have just won the FA Cup at Wembley 1-0 against Arsenal and were one of the top teams in the country, while the county town hosted a Festival of Sport to engage the public with a wide range of activities on offer in the area.
The event was a chance to try your hand at a variety of sports and also see demonstrations and find out more about the clubs offering the chance to practice and play competitively.
The sports included athletics and gymnastics, five-a-side football and other mainstream activities, but also lesser known ones such as handball, motorcycling and fitness regimes.
Huge crowds turned out to enjoy the event.
