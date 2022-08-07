Can you spot yourself in our Festival of Wheels gallery?

Gallery

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels this weekend. Pictured Tyler and Isabel in front of the trucks. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Festival of Wheels returned to Trinity Park and Land Rovers proved a particular hit with crowds.

Thousands flocked to the Ipswich festival, and were wowed by the monster trucks, bike displays, dancing – and even a circus.

A particular highlight was the ‘off road course’ organised by members of the Suffolk Land Rover Owners Club.

Excited attendees were able to experience driving through an obstacle course the club had put together, which included hill climbs, ‘camel humps,' slide slopes, and a see-saw into a deep ‘bomb hole,’ which the car ploughed through before emerging out the other side.

Land Rover adventures at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Jeremy Carr in the Land Rover section. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Land Rover adventures at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Pat Corps and Jeremy Carr in the Land Rover section. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jeremy Carr and Pat Corps make up the show team at the club.

Jeremy said: “From the moment the gates opened, we had a non-stop flurry of punters wanting rides.

“From day one, it was tremendously busy, and the feedback has been fantastic.”

The club attends a number of events each year to provide off road rides, with the money raised going to support local charities.

This year, the club is supporting St Nicholas Hospice Care, and Fresh Start, New Beginnings, an organisation which supports Suffolk children who are survivors of sexual abuse.

George Chilvers, community fundraiser at St Nicholas Hospice, said that the weekend had been “absolutely brilliant.”

He said: “It’s wonderful to see people of all ages and abilities have this experience.

“We've had people in mobility scooters able to be lifted in, and people with life-limiting illnesses were taking part.

“It’s really great how the Suffolk Land Rover Owners Club has been accommodating people.”

Carrie Baker, the events and community fundraiser for Fresh Start agreed.

She said: “Every time you open a door, there’s a smiling face. There were so many families, little ones up to big ones – we've never used so many booster seats!

“The Land Rovers have been so supportive. We feel part of the team.”

Jeremy was grateful to all the members of the club who worked to make the weekend a success.

He said: “Our members give up their own time, and use their own vehicles.

“Without our members, we couldn’t do it, or support the charities. We’ve had a really strong team this year.

“It’s been hard work, but good fun!”

Organisers Karl Rushden and James Martin. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Pictured: Stephen and Joel Thornton. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. L-R Jenson, Joey, Ella and Harrison. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mini monster trucks at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mini monster trucks at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Young morotbike display team at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A four year old rider at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Young morotbike display team at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Families enjoyed a ride around the park on the train at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dancing in the sunshine at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dancing in the sunshine at the Festival of Wheels. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of people flocked to Trinity Park for the Festival of Wheels. Tyler and Isabel in front of the trucks. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



