New Ipswich festival cancelled due to uncertainty over Covid-19
The Ipswich Open Air Film and Street Food Festival due to take place this weekend has been postponed due to the uncertainty over Covid-19.
The festival was supposed to take place in Christchurch Park between Friday, August 13, and Sunday, August 15.
Organisers of the event Pop Up Pictures posted a statement on their website which said: "Sadly Pop Up Pictures have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Open Air Film & Street Food Festival in August due to the uncertainty over Covid-19.
"We look forward to welcoming the event back to Christchurch Park next year."
The event was due to feature 14 films screened over four days taking in everything from family favourites to spine-tingling horror flicks set against the backdrop of Christchurch Mansion.
The event, a collaboration between outdoor screening specialists Pop Up Pictures and Ipswich Borough Council, is now due to take place next year but an official date has not yet been released.
