Fire breaks out at care home near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:52 AM March 15, 2022
Updated: 12:15 PM March 15, 2022
Firefighters were called to the blaze at Oak House care home near Ipswich this morning

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Oak House care home near Ipswich this morning - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews have tackled an overnight flat fire at a care home near Ipswich. 

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Oak House care home in Bentley Lane, Stutton, just after 3.40am today, Tuesday, March 15. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said three crews were sent to tackle the blaze.

On arrival, officers confirmed there was a fire in a first floor flat. Four officers wore breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to battle the blaze. 

The spokeswoman confirmed that nobody was injured and everyone was accounted for. 

A 'stop' call was made at 4.51am by the fire service. 

Appliances from Ipswich East, Holbrook and Princes Street were called to the incident. 


