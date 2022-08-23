News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire breaks out at Landseer Park in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:07 PM August 23, 2022
A fire has broken out at Landseer Park in Ipswich - Credit: Alec Gibson

A fire has broken out at an Ipswich park, with a member of the public reportedly seeing youths starting the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the fire at Landseer Park at about 4.20pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "A member of the public reported that they saw youths setting fire to the woods."

One appliance from Ipswich East was called to the blaze. 

Police are also in attendance. 

It comes after a fire broke out close to a skate park on the banks of the River Orwell in Ipswich earlier on Tuesday.

