News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire crews rescue person trapped inside prison cell van outside court

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:00 PM August 10, 2021   
Cebo Madikazi was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews helped release a person trapped inside a prison van outside the magistrates' court in Ipswich this morning

A person has been rescued from a prison van after they became stuck in a cell compartment in the vehicle outside the magistrates' court in Ipswich. 

Fire Crews were called to the incident just after 9.45am today, Tuesday, August 10 in Elm Street where they used a short extension ladder and other equipment to free the trapped person.  

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "They were released shortly after with a stop being made just before 10.10am."

It is not sure how the person got stuck in the van and Serco have been approached for a comment. 

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital for checks after a car flipped on its roof following a crash in Ipswich's Bramford Road

Suffolk Live

Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon