Fire crews rescue person trapped inside prison cell van outside court

Published: 1:00 PM August 10, 2021

Fire crews helped release a person trapped inside a prison van outside the magistrates' court in Ipswich this morning

A person has been rescued from a prison van after they became stuck in a cell compartment in the vehicle outside the magistrates' court in Ipswich.

Fire Crews were called to the incident just after 9.45am today, Tuesday, August 10 in Elm Street where they used a short extension ladder and other equipment to free the trapped person.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "They were released shortly after with a stop being made just before 10.10am."

It is not sure how the person got stuck in the van and Serco have been approached for a comment.