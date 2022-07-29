Field fire breaks out in village near Ipswich
Published: 2:25 PM July 29, 2022
Updated: 3:02 PM July 29, 2022
- Credit: Jim Wallace
A field blaze has broken out in a village north of Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the blaze on land off Church Lane, Barham, shortly before 2pm on Friday.
Six fire crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Needham Market and Elmswell have been dispatched to the scene.
A fire service spokesman said the incident started in a field.
It is the latest fire to break out in Suffolk in the last fortnight, including blazes in fields in Knodishall and in Groton.