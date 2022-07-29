Field fire breaks out in village near Ipswich

Huge plumes of smoke coming from the fire in Barham - Credit: Jim Wallace

A field blaze has broken out in a village north of Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the blaze on land off Church Lane, Barham, shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Six fire crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Needham Market and Elmswell have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire has broken out in Claydon, north of Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

A fire service spokesman said the incident started in a field.

The field has been left scorched after the blaze - Credit: Archant

It is the latest fire to break out in Suffolk in the last fortnight, including blazes in fields in Knodishall and in Groton.