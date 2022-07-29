News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Field fire breaks out in village near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:25 PM July 29, 2022
Updated: 3:02 PM July 29, 2022
Huge plumes of smoke coming from the fire in Barham

Huge plumes of smoke coming from the fire in Barham - Credit: Jim Wallace

A field blaze has broken out in a village north of Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the blaze on land off Church Lane, Barham, shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Six fire crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Needham Market and Elmswell have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire has broken out in Claydon, north of Ipswich

The fire has broken out in Claydon, north of Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

A fire service spokesman said the incident started in a field.

The field has been left scorched after the blaze

The field has been left scorched after the blaze - Credit: Archant

It is the latest fire to break out in Suffolk in the last fortnight, including blazes in fields in Knodishall and in Groton.

