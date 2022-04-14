Fire crew called to large open meadow fire near Bourne Park

Fire crews have been sent to tackle a blaze near Bourne Park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in the open near Bourne Park in Ipswich.

Crews, were called to the blaze on meadow land between Belstead Brook and Bourne Park just before 4.20pm today, Thursday, April 14.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "An area of approx. 40m x 100m has been affected, half of which has burnt out, the other half currently well alight.

An engine from Princes Street in the town has been sent to tackle the blaze.

More to follow.