Fire breaks out near skate park in Ipswich
Published: 1:57 PM August 23, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A fire has broken out close to a skate park on the banks of the River Orwell in Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze near Stoke Bridge shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday.
One engine from Princes Street stations attended the incident.
Pictures from the scene showed firefighters tackling a small blaze that had started in some bushes.
A stop was called by the fire service a short while later.