Police seal off section of Ipswich town centre after fire breaks out in flat

Police have sealed off Carr Street in Ipswich after a fire broke out in a flat - Credit: Archant

Police have sealed off a section of Ipswich town centre after a fire broke out in a flat.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a callout to the incident in Carr Street, off Upper Brook Street and Northgate Street, at 12.23pm on Friday.

Fire engines near the B&M store in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

More than a dozen engines from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Stowmarket, Princes Street, Felixstowe, Needham Market, Hadleigh and Haverhill fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

A crew from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was also in attendance.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed officers were called to the scene after a fire started in a residential flat.

Police and fire crews near the incident in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

Nearby shops have been closed, the spokesman added.

The flats in Carr Street where the blaze broke out - Credit: Archant

A man, who was working in a store in Carr Street when the fire broke out, said: "The fire alarm went off so we evacuated. Then the police came and got us out of the street."

Jack Marlove, who lives in the apartment block, praised the response of the firefighters dispatched to tackle the blaze.

He said: "I was at work and I heard a load of fire engines going past and I found out from my neighbour that there was a fire.

"I saw a video of a lot of smoke coming out but thankfully by the time I got there, the fire had been put out so the response from the service was good."

Police taping up Focus Apartments near B&M and Poundland in Carr Street - Credit: Archant

Juanicia Castelli, another resident in the flat complex, heard the fire alarm go off at about midday.

She said Friday is the typically day when the fire alarm is tested and that in her mind it was just a test.

But after a while, she started to smell smoke and evacuated the building.

Her family lives on the opposite side to where the fire was happening.

Police lifted the cordon in Carr Street shortly before 2pm, but officers sealed off the entrance of Focus Apartments.

A number of fire engines were stood down from the incident a short while later.