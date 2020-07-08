E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you attend Ipswich fire station open day in 1984?

PUBLISHED: 14:10 09 July 2020

On parade at the Ipswich fire station open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

On parade at the Ipswich fire station open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Modern and past firefighting skills were on display back in 1984 when Ipswich fire station held an open day.

One of the demonstrations at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANTOne of the demonstrations at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Crews invited the public along for some fun and to learn more about the work of the 999 service.

Volunteers and part-time firefighters put on a range of demonstrations to show how incidents would have been tackled in the past – with some nice retro uniforms and equipment on display – by communities, and also how such incidents are handled today by firefighters using the very latest kit.

There were plenty of activities for visitors to get involved in – with youngsters encouraged to have a go.

Static displays explained the work of the fire and rescue service, while there were also refreshments to enjoy.

Operating the system that feeds the water through the hoses Picture: ARCHANTOperating the system that feeds the water through the hoses Picture: ARCHANT

Did you go long to the Ipswich fire station open day in 1984? Tell us your memories – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Using mulitple fire hoses on their training facilities they have at the station at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANTUsing mulitple fire hoses on their training facilities they have at the station at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember going to the Ipswich Fire Station's open day in 1984? Picture: ARCHANTDo you remember going to the Ipswich Fire Station's open day in 1984? Picture: ARCHANT

Displaying the power of the fire hose which is the fire services go to resource for putting out fires Picture: ARCHANTDisplaying the power of the fire hose which is the fire services go to resource for putting out fires Picture: ARCHANT

Plenty of children watched on as Ipswich fire service held their open day Picture: ARCHANTPlenty of children watched on as Ipswich fire service held their open day Picture: ARCHANT

Turning back the clock as crews show how a fire was fought in days gone by Picture: ARCHANTTurning back the clock as crews show how a fire was fought in days gone by Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Getting some of the children involved with some of the activities at the open day Picture: ARCHANTGetting some of the children involved with some of the activities at the open day Picture: ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Most Read

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Houses evacuated after ‘artillery shells’ found in Ipswich garden

Properties were evacuated in Robin Drive, Ipswich, on Sunday after artillery shells were found in a bush Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: School’s emotional tribute to former headteacher who died

Students and staff from Holbrook Academy took part in the video in memory of former headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: HOLBROOK ACADEMY

Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Air ambulance lands in Christchurch Park for medical emergency

An air ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, following reports of a medical emergency. Picture: ARCHANT

Nostalgia: Did you attend Ipswich fire station open day in 1984?

On parade at the Ipswich fire station open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Town show interest in Bristol Rovers striker Clarke-Harris

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored 16 goals for Bristol Rovers last season. Photo: PA

Man charged in connection with string of burglaries following police raids

The warrants were carried out as part of Operation Askham on Wednesday July 8. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

4,000 Boots jobs at risk as chain is hammered by coronavirus

People waiting to get iunto Boots in Ipswich town centre Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN