Nostalgia: Did you attend Ipswich fire station open day in 1984?
PUBLISHED: 14:10 09 July 2020
Modern and past firefighting skills were on display back in 1984 when Ipswich fire station held an open day.
Crews invited the public along for some fun and to learn more about the work of the 999 service.
Volunteers and part-time firefighters put on a range of demonstrations to show how incidents would have been tackled in the past – with some nice retro uniforms and equipment on display – by communities, and also how such incidents are handled today by firefighters using the very latest kit.
There were plenty of activities for visitors to get involved in – with youngsters encouraged to have a go.
Static displays explained the work of the fire and rescue service, while there were also refreshments to enjoy.
