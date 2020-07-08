Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you attend Ipswich fire station open day in 1984?

On parade at the Ipswich fire station open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Modern and past firefighting skills were on display back in 1984 when Ipswich fire station held an open day.

One of the demonstrations at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT One of the demonstrations at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Crews invited the public along for some fun and to learn more about the work of the 999 service.

Volunteers and part-time firefighters put on a range of demonstrations to show how incidents would have been tackled in the past – with some nice retro uniforms and equipment on display – by communities, and also how such incidents are handled today by firefighters using the very latest kit.

There were plenty of activities for visitors to get involved in – with youngsters encouraged to have a go.

Static displays explained the work of the fire and rescue service, while there were also refreshments to enjoy.

Operating the system that feeds the water through the hoses Picture: ARCHANT Operating the system that feeds the water through the hoses Picture: ARCHANT

Using mulitple fire hoses on their training facilities they have at the station at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Using mulitple fire hoses on their training facilities they have at the station at the open day in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember going to the Ipswich Fire Station's open day in 1984? Picture: ARCHANT Do you remember going to the Ipswich Fire Station's open day in 1984? Picture: ARCHANT

Displaying the power of the fire hose which is the fire services go to resource for putting out fires Picture: ARCHANT Displaying the power of the fire hose which is the fire services go to resource for putting out fires Picture: ARCHANT

Plenty of children watched on as Ipswich fire service held their open day Picture: ARCHANT Plenty of children watched on as Ipswich fire service held their open day Picture: ARCHANT

Turning back the clock as crews show how a fire was fought in days gone by Picture: ARCHANT Turning back the clock as crews show how a fire was fought in days gone by Picture: ARCHANT

Getting some of the children involved with some of the activities at the open day Picture: ARCHANT Getting some of the children involved with some of the activities at the open day Picture: ARCHANT