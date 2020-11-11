E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters move from Ipswich base so work can start on ‘Blue Light Hub’

PUBLISHED: 17:21 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 11 November 2020

Ipswich fire station is going to be temporarily based at the Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road while Princes Street is refurbished Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich fire station is going to be temporarily based at the Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road while Princes Street is refurbished Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Princes Street Fire Station in Ipswich closes on Thursday to allow it to be rebuilt as a “blue light hub” for both firefighters and the police over the next year.

Suffolk Police is set to move into the Princes Street Fire Station in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATERSuffolk Police is set to move into the Princes Street Fire Station in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

While the building is shut, the fire service will operate from the Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road which has been prepared for its temporary role over the last few weeks.

When the firefighters do return to Princes Street next year it will be to an essentially new building which will also include the town centre police station.

MORE: Plans for new police and fire station unveiled

An architects' impression of the new combined police/fire station for Princes Street in Ipswich; Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONERAn architects' impression of the new combined police/fire station for Princes Street in Ipswich; Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE AND CRIME COMMISSIONER

Group Commander Nigel Vincent from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “I want to reassure people that the temporary fire station will be fully functional, with no loss of fire cover for the residents of Ipswich or the surrounding communities that the station presently serves.

You may also want to watch:

“We have suitable bays to house the fire appliances and a new temporary building has been constructed in the drill yard to accommodate the crews.

“We’re grateful to our colleagues at the Army Reserve Centre for being so accommodating and cooperative. I’d also like to thank those who live nearby for their understanding during the temporary arrangements. We have all been working hard to ensure the new arrangements will have little or no negative impact on local residents and the community.”

MORE: Army prepares to share its Ipswich centre with the fire service

Richard Rout, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection at Suffolk County Council, said: “The Princes St refurbishment is an exciting project and will give our crews and Police colleagues a modern base to work from.

“We already have 16 stations across Suffolk, where Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service share facilities with Suffolk Constabulary or East of England Ambulance Service, and there are further collaborations planned.

“These partnerships enable us all to deliver savings on the cost of running multiple buildings, but also allow emergency services to work even more closely together in supporting and engaging with their local communities.”

The £3.9m cost of converting Princes Street into a joint police and fire station was approved by the government last year. Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said the move would be “cost neutral” for the constabulary because it would enable it to dispose of the current Ipswich town centre police station in Museum Street.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drugs seized from Ipswich home and 3 arrested

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Vulcan, Lancasters and more - Memories of Clacton Airshow in Days Gone By

A special occasion as the last two Lancasters, a British and Canadian plane, teamed up at Clacton Airshow in 2014. The Canadian plane flew together with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Picture: JOHN PARISH

Firefighters move from Ipswich base so work can start on ‘Blue Light Hub’

Ipswich fire station is going to be temporarily based at the Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road while Princes Street is refurbished Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel firms’ failure to issue holiday refunds is ‘like theft’, says airline boss

Jet2 boss Steve Heapy, who says delays in making payouts during the coronavirus pandemic has given a very bad impression of the travel industry Picture: JET2/PA WIRE