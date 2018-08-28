When youngsters met their firefighter heroes in 1985
PUBLISHED: 19:03 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 10 January 2019
It’s many a childhood dream to become a firefighter – so it’s no surprise that an open day at one of the fire stations in Ipswich proved so popular.
Today we look back to an open day in 1985 which gave the public the chance to take a look behind the scenes and to see what life was like for firefighter in the 1980s.
And children certainly took their chance to clamber aboard a fire engine, try on the uniforms and sound the sirens.
Several different emergency vehicles were on display to show how firefighting had changed down the years giving visitors the chance to climb into the front seat.
Throughout the day firefighters put on demonstrations on how they would tackle blazes, whether they involved buildings or cars with crowds gathering around to watch.
There was also a variety of fun games at stalls dotted around the fire station where children had the chance to take part and to win prizes to help them remember the day.