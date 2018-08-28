Nostalgia

When youngsters met their firefighter heroes in 1985

Dressing up as one of their heroes Picture: ARCHANT

It’s many a childhood dream to become a firefighter – so it’s no surprise that an open day at one of the fire stations in Ipswich proved so popular.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fun and games at the fire station open day Picture: ARCHANT Fun and games at the fire station open day Picture: ARCHANT

Today we look back to an open day in 1985 which gave the public the chance to take a look behind the scenes and to see what life was like for firefighter in the 1980s.

Some of the fire fighters putting on a demonstration for the onlooking crowd Picture: ARCHANT Some of the fire fighters putting on a demonstration for the onlooking crowd Picture: ARCHANT

And children certainly took their chance to clamber aboard a fire engine, try on the uniforms and sound the sirens.

Did you go to the Ipswich fire station open day in 1985? Picture: ARCHANT Did you go to the Ipswich fire station open day in 1985? Picture: ARCHANT

Several different emergency vehicles were on display to show how firefighting had changed down the years giving visitors the chance to climb into the front seat.

Children getting the chance to get a closer look at a fire engine Picture: ARCHANT Children getting the chance to get a closer look at a fire engine Picture: ARCHANT

Throughout the day firefighters put on demonstrations on how they would tackle blazes, whether they involved buildings or cars with crowds gathering around to watch.

Fire fighters putting on a demonstration with a car fire Picture: ARCHANT Fire fighters putting on a demonstration with a car fire Picture: ARCHANT

There was also a variety of fun games at stalls dotted around the fire station where children had the chance to take part and to win prizes to help them remember the day.