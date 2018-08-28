Rain

Nostalgia

When youngsters met their firefighter heroes in 1985

PUBLISHED: 19:03 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:03 10 January 2019

Dressing up as one of their heroes Picture: ARCHANT

Dressing up as one of their heroes Picture: ARCHANT

It’s many a childhood dream to become a firefighter – so it’s no surprise that an open day at one of the fire stations in Ipswich proved so popular.

Fun and games at the fire station open day Picture: ARCHANTFun and games at the fire station open day Picture: ARCHANT

Today we look back to an open day in 1985 which gave the public the chance to take a look behind the scenes and to see what life was like for firefighter in the 1980s.

Some of the fire fighters putting on a demonstration for the onlooking crowd Picture: ARCHANTSome of the fire fighters putting on a demonstration for the onlooking crowd Picture: ARCHANT

And children certainly took their chance to clamber aboard a fire engine, try on the uniforms and sound the sirens.

Did you go to the Ipswich fire station open day in 1985? Picture: ARCHANTDid you go to the Ipswich fire station open day in 1985? Picture: ARCHANT

Several different emergency vehicles were on display to show how firefighting had changed down the years giving visitors the chance to climb into the front seat.

Children getting the chance to get a closer look at a fire engine Picture: ARCHANTChildren getting the chance to get a closer look at a fire engine Picture: ARCHANT

Throughout the day firefighters put on demonstrations on how they would tackle blazes, whether they involved buildings or cars with crowds gathering around to watch.

Fire fighters putting on a demonstration with a car fire Picture: ARCHANTFire fighters putting on a demonstration with a car fire Picture: ARCHANT

There was also a variety of fun games at stalls dotted around the fire station where children had the chance to take part and to win prizes to help them remember the day.

