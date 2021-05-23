Fireaway announces opening date for Ipswich pizza takeaway

Published: 4:00 PM May 23, 2021

Fireaway, a new pizza restaurant is preparing to open in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A pizza takeaway company has announced the opening date for its new outlet in Ipswich.

Fireaway, the UK’s fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain, is in the process of opening 25 new branches in 25 weeks.

Its Ipswich branch, which will be on Upper Brook Street, will open on June 8.

Fireaway, which launched in London five years ago and already has 60 outlets, says its success story is based on attention to detail combined with a desire to be different.

Founder Mario Aleppo said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The flour for the pizzas is specially prepared in mills in Italy and and the pizzas are baked for no more than three minutes in a 400 degree oven.

The new branch will open from noon to 11pm seven days a week and will be partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.



