Fire crews extinguish 'large' blaze at Ipswich recycling centre

Updated

Firefighters at FCC Recycling on the Ransomes Industrial Estate on the outskirts of Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Firefighters have extinguished a "large" fire at a recycling centre in Ipswich.

Crews were called to the blaze at the Ransomes Industrial Estate just before 12.45pm today, Sunday, February 6.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service initially said: "Crews are at the scene of a large fire at FCC recycling centre in Ipswich.

"The fire is an a 70x30 metre building at the centre."

The spokeswoman has since confirmed that firefighters have extinguished the fire.

They added: "Crew were able to contain the fire in a single building so it did not spread."

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets, a water hydrant and an aerial appliance to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters will remain at the scene dampening down the area and investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

No injuries have been reported.

There has been 11 fire appliances alerted to the blaze but six were at the scene.

A 'stop' call was made at 2.43pm by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.