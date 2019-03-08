Looking back to the Ipswich Firefighters Rally in 1987
PUBLISHED: 11:03 11 May 2019
Today we take a trip down memory lane to the Ipswich Firefighters Rally in 1987.
Firefighters staged demonstrations to show how they set about tackling an emergency while fire tenders and other equipment used at the scenes of accidents and fires was on display to educate and entertain crowds of people who attended the event 32 years ago.
In one demonstration, firefighters showed how they went about rescuing a casualty at the scene of a road accident.
The Carnival Queen looked to be in high spirits as she was photographed standing alongside what, even then, was a vintage fire truck at the show.
Meanwhile, another woman didn't appear to be scared of heights as she experienced what it was like to take a trip on board a turntable ladder.
There was an opportunity for children and their parents to pose for pictures with one of the mascots at the Firefighters Rally and, providing some variety, cowboys were on hand to add to the entertainment.
■ Do you remember the Firefighters Rally in Ipswich in 1987? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk