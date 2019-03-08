Looking back to the Ipswich Firefighters Rally in 1987

The Carrnival Queen stands proudly beside an old firefighting vehicle in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Today we take a trip down memory lane to the Ipswich Firefighters Rally in 1987.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ipswich Firefighters Rally in Ipswich 1987, brought flocks of people looking to be entertained rain or shine Picture: ARCHANT The Ipswich Firefighters Rally in Ipswich 1987, brought flocks of people looking to be entertained rain or shine Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters staged demonstrations to show how they set about tackling an emergency while fire tenders and other equipment used at the scenes of accidents and fires was on display to educate and entertain crowds of people who attended the event 32 years ago.

Firefighters demonstrated how they rescue a person from a hazardous car accident Picture: ARCHANT Firefighters demonstrated how they rescue a person from a hazardous car accident Picture: ARCHANT

In one demonstration, firefighters showed how they went about rescuing a casualty at the scene of a road accident.

A firefighter taking someone up in a turntable ladder Picture: ARCHANT A firefighter taking someone up in a turntable ladder Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

The Carnival Queen looked to be in high spirits as she was photographed standing alongside what, even then, was a vintage fire truck at the show.

Children at the Firefighters Rally getting ready for a picture with one of the mascots at the fair with their parents Picture: ARCHANT Children at the Firefighters Rally getting ready for a picture with one of the mascots at the fair with their parents Picture: ARCHANT

Meanwhile, another woman didn't appear to be scared of heights as she experienced what it was like to take a trip on board a turntable ladder.

Cowboys entertain the crowds at the Firefighters Rally in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Cowboys entertain the crowds at the Firefighters Rally in 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

There was an opportunity for children and their parents to pose for pictures with one of the mascots at the Firefighters Rally and, providing some variety, cowboys were on hand to add to the entertainment.

■ Do you remember the Firefighters Rally in Ipswich in 1987? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk