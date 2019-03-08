Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES Archant

Firefighters from Ipswich helped save a luxury day out for steam enthusiasts - by allowing a fire to keep going!

Mayflower passing through Ipswich earlier in the day. Picture; NIGEL SIMMONDS Mayflower passing through Ipswich earlier in the day. Picture; NIGEL SIMMONDS

Last week's special steam train from London to Norwich and East Dereham was returning to London at the end of a successful day when the diesel engine at the back of the train that was helping steam locomotive Mayflower developed a fault.

That meant the steam engine had to do more work - and use more water between Norwich and Ipswich. There were fears that it could have run out before its scheduled refill at Marks Tey which would have caused serious damage to its boiler.

On the return journey, shortly after leaving Norwich, a fractured coolant pipe fault was discovered with the accompanying diesel locomotive. This meant the locomotive could no longer support Mayflower, whose own water supply was running low.

With the prospect of delays and the risk of damaging the engine and even the railway infrastructure, an emergency call was made for more water.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue - whose Princes Street fire station is just yards from the railway - responded quickly to a call for an emergency top up from Mayflower's crew and the engine was able to train onwards, stopping at Marks Tey for water as scheduled.

Chairman of Steam Dreams David Buck, a former Ipswich schoolboy who became a millionaire and who now owns Mayflower, was impressed by the prompt response of the fire service. He said: "We would like to thank all of the staff, who responded swiftly to the emergency call and saved the day!"

The locomotive was previously based at the North Norfolk Railway before being returned to the main line four years ago and is now a regular on steam special trains.

Simon Woods, the senior firefighter on duty, said: "we acted quickly to minimize the impact on the network and on the rail infrastructure".

He added: "It is not every day we get a request like this and as well as helping with the situation, it was an added bonus to see the magnificence of a steam engine close up".

Steam Dreams is due to bring Mayflower back to East Anglia, on Saturday, August 31 on a trip from London Kings Cross to Cambridge, Ely and Lowestoft.