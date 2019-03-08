Thunderstorms

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:30 11 July 2019

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

Archant

Firefighters from Ipswich helped save a luxury day out for steam enthusiasts - by allowing a fire to keep going!

Mayflower passing through Ipswich earlier in the day. Picture; NIGEL SIMMONDSMayflower passing through Ipswich earlier in the day. Picture; NIGEL SIMMONDS

Last week's special steam train from London to Norwich and East Dereham was returning to London at the end of a successful day when the diesel engine at the back of the train that was helping steam locomotive Mayflower developed a fault.

That meant the steam engine had to do more work - and use more water between Norwich and Ipswich. There were fears that it could have run out before its scheduled refill at Marks Tey which would have caused serious damage to its boiler.

On the return journey, shortly after leaving Norwich, a fractured coolant pipe fault was discovered with the accompanying diesel locomotive. This meant the locomotive could no longer support Mayflower, whose own water supply was running low.

With the prospect of delays and the risk of damaging the engine and even the railway infrastructure, an emergency call was made for more water.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue - whose Princes Street fire station is just yards from the railway - responded quickly to a call for an emergency top up from Mayflower's crew and the engine was able to train onwards, stopping at Marks Tey for water as scheduled.

Chairman of Steam Dreams David Buck, a former Ipswich schoolboy who became a millionaire and who now owns Mayflower, was impressed by the prompt response of the fire service. He said: "We would like to thank all of the staff, who responded swiftly to the emergency call and saved the day!"

The locomotive was previously based at the North Norfolk Railway before being returned to the main line four years ago and is now a regular on steam special trains.

Simon Woods, the senior firefighter on duty, said: "we acted quickly to minimize the impact on the network and on the rail infrastructure".

He added: "It is not every day we get a request like this and as well as helping with the situation, it was an added bonus to see the magnificence of a steam engine close up".

Steam Dreams is due to bring Mayflower back to East Anglia, on Saturday, August 31 on a trip from London Kings Cross to Cambridge, Ely and Lowestoft.

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut 'permanently'

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed '24 hours a day, seven days a week', say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich's Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Police probe attempted robbery of 11-year-old boy

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old boy in Castle Hill Recreation Ground, near Congreve Road Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

'Drug dealer seen holding pirate's sword' moments after Ipswich stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Turin Street, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Kitchen fire at Buttermarket bowling alley

Firefighters have been sent to the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

Lord Adonis brings the anti-Brexit message to Suffolk's EU Alliance

Lord Andrew Adonis spoke to the Suffolk EU Alliance at the university building on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What is Art Eat? Everything you need to know about the new Ipswich Waterfront festival

Fun for all the family, lies at the heart of Art Eat, the music, art and food festival centred on the Ipswich Waterfront Photo: Art Eat
