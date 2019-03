Firefighters called to building blaze in Kesgrave

Fire crews were called to Bell Lane in Kesgrave Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Firefighters were called to Kesgrave this afternoon to deal with a blaze in Bell Lane.

A building fire was reported at 2.55pm on Sunday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the scene in Bell Lane.

Engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations attended.

Firefighters had the flames under control by 3.30pm.