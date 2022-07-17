Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich

Fire crews are tackling a 10 acre field fire near Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters are currently tackling a 10-acre field fire in a village north of Ipswich.

Crews were called to the field blaze near Grundisburgh Road in Culpho just before 11am today (July 17).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to reports of a field fire near off Grundisburgh Road in Culpho.

"On arrival they discovered a fire in approximately 10 acres of standing crop and shrubland.

"Crews are currently tackling the fire using hose reel jets and beaters, and checking for hotspots."

Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe and Leiston have been called to tackle the blaze.