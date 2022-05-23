Firefighters called to Ipswich house fire

Updated

Two crews are currently on the scene of the fire - Credit: Timothy Bradford

Firefighters have tackled a fire in an Ipswich property.

Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the building fire in Andros Close just after 12.30pm today, Monday, May 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service initially said: "Crews are currently tackling a fire in the ground floor kitchen in the property.

"Crews are using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the fire."

The spokesman added that there were no reports of any injuries or anyone inside the home when crews arrived at the fire.

Speaking at the scene of the fire crew manager Sean Ryan said "It was a ground floor kitchen fire, both occupants were out at the time of the call, which was good."

"We extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. We also used our positive pressure ventilation fan."

A 'stop' call was made at 1.08pm by the fire service.

More to follow.