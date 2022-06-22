Updated
Heath fire breaks out near golf club in Ipswich
- Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters are currently tackling a heath fire in Ipswich, with local residents being urged to keep windows and doors closed.
Six crews are currently at the scene of the fire near Rushmere Golf Club.
In a tweet, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently in attendance at a heath fire on Rushmere Heath in Ipswich.
"We ask for people to keep clear whilst we deal with the incident and to keep windows and doors closed if in the heath lane area."
Station commander Aeneas Postlethwaite said: "We were called to a gorse fire about 12.20pm today.
"We currently have a number of resources on scene and secured some water supplies.
"We have currently got the fire surrounded and under control.
"Crews will be on standby and dampening down hotspots for the next couple of hours to make sure the fire does not spread any further."
Appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street were dispatched to the incident at 12.41pm on Wednesday.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.
More to follow.