Ipswich firm’s Christmas jumper joy for hospice

20 December, 2018 - 12:06
Firetrace Ltd employees taking part in Woolly Pully week in aid of Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: JAZMIN PEACH

JAZMIN PEACH

Staff at a fire prevention company in Ipswich have pulled out their Christmas jumpers to support and raise cash for a Suffolk hospice.

Firetrace Ltd, based in Knightsdale Road, took part in Woolly Pully Week – an annual festive fundraiser for St Elizabeth Hospice.

The initiative saw many organisations such as businesses, schools and local groups come together to support the charity by wearing Christmas jumpers for the week, and donating £2 to the hospice to take part.

Last year, staff at the firm raised less than £100 – but this time around, they netted £136 from Monday, December 10 until Sunday, December 16.

Managing director Tim Melton said: “As a company, many of our staff have witnessed and been grateful for the great work the hospice does.

“We supported Woolly Pully Week by not only wearing Christmas jumpers to work, but also with extra fundraising such as sweepstakes.”

To sign up and take part next year, visit the St Elizabeth Hospice website.

