Chip shop fire causes residents to be evacuated

Occupants of an Ipswich town centre flat were evacuated after a fire in a fish and chip shop today.

The incident happened at Ipswich Fish and Chips at Coachman’s Court at the Old Cattle Market.

Two fire crews – one from Ipswich East and the other from Princes Street – were called at 12.35am today after the people living in the flat above the takeaway reported a smell of smoke.

The firefighters asked the residents to leave the building while they made a thorough investigation and search, but could find no source for the smoke inside the home.

They then entered the fish and chip shop below and found a small fire in a store room at the rear of the premises.

The fire was extinguished quickly and the crews left the scene at just after 1.30am.

No-one was hurt.