Chip shop fire causes residents to be evacuated
PUBLISHED: 12:43 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 12 April 2020
Occupants of an Ipswich town centre flat were evacuated after a fire in a fish and chip shop today.
The incident happened at Ipswich Fish and Chips at Coachman’s Court at the Old Cattle Market.
Two fire crews – one from Ipswich East and the other from Princes Street – were called at 12.35am today after the people living in the flat above the takeaway reported a smell of smoke.
The firefighters asked the residents to leave the building while they made a thorough investigation and search, but could find no source for the smoke inside the home.
They then entered the fish and chip shop below and found a small fire in a store room at the rear of the premises.
The fire was extinguished quickly and the crews left the scene at just after 1.30am.
No-one was hurt.
