Two treated for smoke inhalation after blaze at Ipswich chip shop

Two people have been left in the care of the ambulance service after firefighters tackled a blaze at a fish and chip shop in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the premises in Felixstowe Road just before 2am today, Friday, February 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a fire at the chip shop and two vehicles attended.

"Two people were left in the care of the ambulance service after suffering smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

"Crews extinguished the fire and made the scene safe just before 3.20am."

They added that once the scene was made safe the shop was handed back to the owner and safety advice was given.

It has not yet been confirmed which fish and chip shop was affected by the fire.

Appliances from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to the blaze.

The East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.