Fisons developers set to apply to demolish listed building remains

PUBLISHED: 10:27 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 31 July 2019

The remaining sections of the North Warehouse could be knocked down Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Months after a large fire destroyed much of the site, Fisons' developers are understood to be applying to have the listed building knocked down.

Fisons on fire May 6 Picture: AILSA REIDFisons on fire May 6 Picture: AILSA REID

Mid Suffolk District Council has already approved the demolition of non-listed buildings in the southern part of the site, which is owned by Paper Mill Lane Properties (PMLP).

The council understands that an application will soon be made to knock down the listed section, the Northern Warehouse.

The demolition would come four months after a fire gutted the former fertiliser factory.

Fire crews spent hours putting out the blaze in the North Warehouse while local residents were evacuated.

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EASTThe inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Since then Mid Suffolk have been working with PMLP to try and ensure the site's security and future.

In June, it was revealed that authorities had been called to the site 43 times in the past 5 years for a range of problems including fly-tipping, fires and trespassing.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said:"We continue to work with the owners to ensure the site remains safe and secure and understand they intend to submit an application for the demolition of the listed building in due course.

"Our heritage team are working with the owners, to offer advice around the heritage aspects of the site ahead of any demolition work.

"Permission has now been granted following a prior approval application from the owners, for the demolition of only the non-listed structures to the south of the site, with the parish council, Historic England and the Ancient Monuments Society advised as part of this process.

"We continue to keep neighbouring residents informed of developments as required."

The Victorian Society had raised concerns about the building in 2017 when it was featured in its Endangered Buildings Campaign.

A spokesman for the Victorian Society said previously: "We are deeply saddened that an irreplaceable part of Suffolk's heritage, the Fisons Factory, has burnt to the ground. It is crucial that derelict buildings are adequately secured to ensure destruction on this scale is prevented and our heritage protected."

Paper Mill Lane Properties was contacted for comment.

