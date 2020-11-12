E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Fitness Club closes after failed attempt to renegotiate rent charges

PUBLISHED: 14:51 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 12 November 2020

Ipswich Fitness Club, formerly owned by DW Sports, will not be reopening when the Covid-19 lockdown ends in December Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Fitness Club, formerly owned by DW Sports, will not be reopening when the Covid-19 lockdown ends in December Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An Ipswich gym which was taken over in the summer has announced it will not be reopening when the second coronavirus lockdown is lifted next month.

Ipswich Fitness Club, in Ranelagh Road, has contacted members to inform them of the parent company’s decision to close the gym on Thursday.

Everlast Fitness Clubs, who manage the gym, has cited unaffordable rent costs as one of the reasons for its closure.

The site was previously managed by DW Sports, but its future was thrown into doubt in August when the firm entered administration - putting thousands of jobs across the country at risk.

Frasers Group, which owns Everlast and is fronted by tycoon Mike Ashley, subsequently bought DW Sports out of administration in a deal worth up to £44million.

MORE: Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

The group reopened 45 DW gyms under the Everlast brand several weeks later, including the Ipswich site.

You may also want to watch:

However, the doors were closed as the nation went into a second lockdown this month and they will not reopen.

Members who have been charged a direct debit payment for November will be refunded, Everlast has confirmed.

An email sent to members said: “After a delayed opening due to Covid restrictions we were pleased to announce the gym was re-opening and we were looking forward to welcoming you back.

“Throughout the past few months, our priority has been to try to renegotiate rents with landlords, as it was immediately apparent that your Ipswich fitness club would not be sustainable without us doing so.

“The importance of the negotiation was to allow job security and provide a long term future for the club.

“Regrettably, we have been unsuccessful in our discussions with the landlord, which means keeping Ipswich open is no longer financially viable.

“Therefore, it is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Ipswich fitness club will not be reopening when lockdown restrictions in England are lifted.

“We want to say an enormous thank you to all of our members, who have been loyal and supportive over many years. We must also thank the staff for their devotion.”

MORE: Ipswich gym at risk as parent company goes into administration

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Covid infection rates rise again in Suffolk and north Essex

Coronavirus infection rates have risen in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Click and collect: How it works in lockdown and which Ipswich stores are offering it

Isabel Thrower of the Body Shop Click and Collect counter. Ipswich shops are offering click and collect Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Murder trial adjourned after defendant falls ill

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shop Local: Coffee shops change with the times to offer takeaway fare for lockdown customers

From left, Elliott Drewell from Eden’s Bakery and Scott Russell from Paddy & Scott’s Picture: PADDY & SCOTT'S

Town recruiting extra stewards to prepare for return of fans

Ipswich Town are recruiting extra matchday stewards to prepare for the return of fans to Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER