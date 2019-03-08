Partly Cloudy

Woman accused of attempted murder after flat fire to face trial

PUBLISHED: 08:58 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 16 May 2019

The flat fire at Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

The flat fire at Fitzgerald Court happened in the early hours of May 13 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

The trial of an Ipswich woman accused of attempted murder following a flat fire which left a woman with serious burn injuries is expected to take place in October.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday was 33-year-old Fiona Foster, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, who is accused of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.50am on Monday, May 13, to reports of a flat fire in Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich.

Police, fire crews and ambulance staff attended the scene of the blaze.

A woman in her 30s suffered serious burn injuries as a result of the flat fire and was rushed to Ipswich Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

She was later moved to the Chelsea and Westminster burns unit where she remains.

Four firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued the woman from the second floor flat.

The woman who suffered serious injuries in the blaze was named in the court charge sheet as Valeria Vargas.

No pleas were taken from Foster and she was remanded in custody. Her trial is expected to take place on October 14.

