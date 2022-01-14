Crews called to reports of flat fire near Ipswich town centre

Fire crews were called to reports of a flat fire at St Edmund House, Rope Walk, Ipswich last night. - Credit: Gregg Brown

A large number of fire crews responded to reports of a flat fire in Ipswich last night.

Twelve crews were called to reports of a fire in a flat in St Edmund House, in Rope Walk, Ipswich just after 3am this morning.

It is understood that there was no fire, however on arrival crews had to make an electrical socket "safe". The incident was declared over at 3.48am.

In 2014, planning permission was granted to transform the former council offices at St Edmund House into 74 flats across several storeys.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service's standard response to reports of flat fires is to send a large number of engines as a precaution.

In this case, crews from as far away as Haverhill and Colchester were called to the incident.