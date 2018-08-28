Partly Cloudy

Final piece of Ipswich Flood Barrier fitted in place to protect property

PUBLISHED: 16:54 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:54 11 December 2018

The Ipswich Flood Barrier has now been completed with the installation of a gate across the railway line. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

The Ipswich Flood Barrier has now been completed with the installation of a gate across the railway line. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

Archant

The final part in the Ipswich Flood Defence jigsaw has now been completed with a special gate fitted across the railway line beside the River Orwell.

This means a horseshoe-shaped defence barrier now sweeps around the vulnerable area of the River Orwell which should protect low-lying areas of Ipswich from the risk of flooding from a surge tide.

The barrier has been operational for several weeks and the project is now almost complete. All that needs to be finished is some landscaping.

The barrier is due to be formally opened in the spring, but it is already offering protection to the town and is likely to continue to operate for several decades.

It operates in a similar method to a “mini Thames Barrier” and the £70m barrier and flood defence scheme should protect 1,600 homes and 400 businesses in the Waterfront and other low-lying areas of Ipswich town centre from surges like that in 1953.

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

13:57 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

Opinion Royal Watch: How does the Queen spend Christmas Day at Sandringham?

16:38 James Martson
The Queen & Prince Philip leave Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church last year

And what do you buy the woman who has everything? James Marston speculates about the Royals’ Norfolk Christmas

Days Gone By: Legacy in the Cobbold family in Ipswich

16:30 David Kindred
The Cornhill, Ipswich, in the early years of the twentieth century. The Bacon and Cobbold Bank was in the building on the left, now occupied by Lloyds Bank.

For more than 260 years generations of the Cobbold family had a great influence in Ipswich, writes David Kindred.

Vulnerable woman ‘lost control’ over drug dealers at her home, police reveal

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Police have spent months gathering intelligence in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs dealers have been using threats and intimidation to target vulnerable people in a coastal town, police have revealed.

Man produces knife in brazen daylight robbery

15:47 Will Jefford
Police are appealing for witnessed after a robbery near teh New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A daylight robbery near Ipswich town centre has left a man shaken after an offender drew a knife in the middle of the afternoon.

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Updated Audi and Volkswagen thought to be connected to ram raids found

14:06 Jake Foxford
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Two vehicles thought to be connected to ram raids in Suffolk overnight have been found by police.

‘For a second I thought it was a UFO’ - Resident startled by late night flashing object

13:27 Sophie Barnett
A drone was spotted in the early hours of this morning, December 11. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman in Ipswich was left confused after waking in the night to see what appeared to be a flashing drone outside her window.

Three Suffolk shops targeted in overnight ram raids

08:18 Adam Howlett
Suspects gained entry to the shop but it is not yet known what was taken Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Police have been called to three overnight ram raids at shops in Ipswich, Combs Ford and Brantham.

How an Ipswich company is confronting the ‘national epidemic’ of mental health

12:57 Jessica Hill
Claire Thorpe from SimpleClick. Picture: SimpleClick

One in three Britons have suffered from mental health problems in the workplace, but companies are often reluctant to admit it’s an issue in their company.

