Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

03 January, 2019 - 07:30
The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Fly-tipping is a blight on people’s lives and authorities will come down hard on those who repeatedly leave streets in a mess.

Surrey Road has been ranked as the worst-hit street for fly-tipping in Ipswich throughout 2018 Picture: ADAM HOWLETTSurrey Road has been ranked as the worst-hit street for fly-tipping in Ipswich throughout 2018 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

That’s the warning as the top 10 worst-offending roads for people illegally dumping rubbish in Ipswich are revealed. Surrey Road tops the 2018 list with 15 fly-tipping incidents recorded, while Bond Street and Tyler Street are ranked second with 11 each.

Elliott Street and South Street are joint third with nine incidents.

Concerns raised by people living in Surrey Road in early 2018 laid bare the extent of the “ongoing” fly-tipping problem.

The alleyway between Wellesley Road and Tennyson Road was among locations highlighted as hotspot areas for rubbish and anti-social behaviour.

Now, as the top 10 streets with the most incidents are revealed, council bosses warned there is no excuse for fly-tipping.

“Big or small, fly-tipping can be a blight on people’s lives and we do our best to clear it quickly if it is on public land or our own property.

“We urge people to report any unauthorised dumping of rubbish via our website.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping, and if we can find out who is responsible, we will always take legal action.”

A huge pile of rubbish emerged on the corner of Bramford Road and Norwich Road in late 2017 Picture: EMMA BRENNANA huge pile of rubbish emerged on the corner of Bramford Road and Norwich Road in late 2017 Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

Across Ipswich, there were 420 fly-tipping incidents recorded for the period 2017-18.

That’s down nearly 30%, from 579 in 2016-17.

In November, shocking photos emerged of “depressing” fly-tipping outside flats in central Ipswich.

They showed a mess of mattresses and rubbish bags, which neighbours claimed attracted rats and maggots.

According to neighbours, fly-tipping outside flats in an Ipswich street was attracting maggots Picture: ARCHANTAccording to neighbours, fly-tipping outside flats in an Ipswich street was attracting maggots Picture: ARCHANT

Ben Patience said the state of the area outside Orchard House in St Helen’s Street made him “angry”, adding: “It’s a really nice block of flats but it’s so depressing coming outside and seeing that.

“There’s no excuse for it.”

In late 2017 a huge pile of rubbish was dumped on the side of the road on the corner of Bramford Road, which features in the top 10, and Norwich Road.

The mound, which contained old mattresses, furniture, rugs and clothes, was left sprawling over a concrete car park.

Imam Taha Muhamad of the Ipswich Kurdish Islamic Cultural Centre, which owns the site where the waste was dumped, said some of it came from workmen renovating the building – while the rest had been fly-tipped by people not connected to the mosque.

Everything was cleared away by Monday, October 30.

