New figures show town centre still facing big hit after Ipswich lockdown

The number of people in the heart of Ipswich is still way down on pre-lockdown levels. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The number of shoppers in Ipswich town centre has been slowly increasing since non-essential shops reopened in the middle of June – but by the end of July it still only had half the daily footfall than it did before lockdown.

New figures from the borough council show that the recovery in business in the heart of the town is still very slow and it is still a long way from what had been seen as normal.

On Saturday, August 2, 9,415 people were recorded in the town centre. On March 7 – the last weekend before concerns started to rise over coronavirus – there had been 18,991.

Footfall is measured by a number of council-operated sensors in the town centre. Monthly comparisons with last year show a slightly smaller fall now. In July there were 241,620 people in the town centre compared with 364,071 in the same month in 2019.

The trend is even more stark in the number of people using council-owned car parks. Until June the figures showed there were only about 20% of the number of cars in borough parks compared with the same time last year. In July that went up to approaching 40%.

The difference between the footfall and the number of parking spaces in use suggests that many of those recorded in the town centre are people actually living within walking distance of central Ipswich – not visitors who have driven into the town. Numbers of people coming into the town centre on buses have remained much lower than before.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere urged people to use the town centre and support the businesses that relied on regular shoppers. He said: “The number of people coming into the town centre and using our car parks is gradually beginning to pick up but we are still significantly behind pre-pandemic levels.

“I would encourage everyone to support our town centre and local businesses where you can.

“Rates of positive coronavirus tests remains relatively low in Ipswich and Suffolk and to keep it that way we must continue to follow the rules, maintain social distancing, wash hands regularly and wear face coverings where appropriate.

“We don’t want Ipswich facing a local lockdown like some other areas. The best way to stop this happening is to stick to the advice and guidance.”