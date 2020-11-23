Footpaths closed as Ipswich council starts building new homes

The garages off Sheldrake Drive are to be demolished and replaced by new homes. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Two footpaths in the Chantry area of Ipswich are set to be closed from the end of the month as the borough starts building two new groups of council houses on the sites of derelict lock-up garages.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One footpath runs from Sheldrake Drive to the Hawthorn Drive shops while the other is Emmanuel Close on the other side of Birkfield Drive.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ipswich council building more homes

This housing will be built by council-owned Handford Homes and when completed, all will be let as council homes. There will be eight new council houses in Sheldrake Drive and six new council flats in Emmanuel Close.

Colin Kreidewolf, Chair of Handford Homes, said: “I am sorry that we need to make walking in this area a little inconvenient for a time but it’s all for a good outcome. When we have completed the building work next to these paths, there will be 14 new council homes. I ask local residents and businesses to bear with us whilst we make these improvements.”