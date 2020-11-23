E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Footpaths closed as Ipswich council starts building new homes

PUBLISHED: 05:30 24 November 2020

The garages off Sheldrake Drive are to be demolished and replaced by new homes. Picture: GOOGLE

The garages off Sheldrake Drive are to be demolished and replaced by new homes. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Two footpaths in the Chantry area of Ipswich are set to be closed from the end of the month as the borough starts building two new groups of council houses on the sites of derelict lock-up garages.

One footpath runs from Sheldrake Drive to the Hawthorn Drive shops while the other is Emmanuel Close on the other side of Birkfield Drive.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ipswich council building more homes

This housing will be built by council-owned Handford Homes and when completed, all will be let as council homes. There will be eight new council houses in Sheldrake Drive and six new council flats in Emmanuel Close.

Colin Kreidewolf, Chair of Handford Homes, said: “I am sorry that we need to make walking in this area a little inconvenient for a time but it’s all for a good outcome. When we have completed the building work next to these paths, there will be 14 new council homes. I ask local residents and businesses to bear with us whilst we make these improvements.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Christmas shop appears to reopen despite being ordered to close

Christmas Wonderland was open for shoppers to browse and purchase on Monday, despite receiving a prohibition notice from Ipswich Borough Council which ordered it to close for the rest of lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Better needed, two returning full-backs and mounting injuries - Town host leaders Hull this evening

Paul Lambert's Ipswich take on Hull City this evening. Picture: PA

Footpaths closed as Ipswich council starts building new homes

The garages off Sheldrake Drive are to be demolished and replaced by new homes. Picture: GOOGLE

‘Completely trollied’ carer drove while almost five times limit – twice

Heidi Burridge was twice caught driving while almost five times the limit Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Vandals knock down garden walls and fences outside Ipswich homes

Police were called to reports of criminal damage in Palmcroft Road Picture: IPSWICH POLICE/TWITTER