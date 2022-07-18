News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich swimming pool closed due to 'extreme temperatures' inside building

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:15 AM July 18, 2022
Fore Street pool in Ipswich will be closed for the remainder of the day

Fore Street pool in Ipswich will be closed for the remainder of the day - Credit: Archant

A swimming pool in Ipswich will be closed today due to "extreme temperatures" inside the building. 

It comes as the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for the region. 

Ipswich Fit has announced changes to its opening hours for Monday and Tuesday. 

In a tweet Ipswich Fit said: "With the Met Office hot weather warning over the next two days, we have taken the decision to close Fore Street Pool from 9am today. 

"We will be open from 7-9am on Tuesday, July 19, for public swimming but will then close for the rest of the day. 

"We have taken this decision for the safety of the staff and public due to the expected high temperatures inside the building. 

"Crown Pools and the sports centre remain open as usual."


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The fire broke out in a field in Henley, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court

Women, 38 and 66, deny allowing town premise to be used as brothel

Jane Hunt

person
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Donkey the horse was painted with the words "do not feed me" by owner Johanna

Suffolk Live News

'Do not feed me' - Owner's message to protect horse from over-eating

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon