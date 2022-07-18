Ipswich swimming pool closed due to 'extreme temperatures' inside building

Fore Street pool in Ipswich will be closed for the remainder of the day - Credit: Archant

A swimming pool in Ipswich will be closed today due to "extreme temperatures" inside the building.

It comes as the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for the region.

Ipswich Fit has announced changes to its opening hours for Monday and Tuesday.

In a tweet Ipswich Fit said: "With the Met Office hot weather warning over the next two days, we have taken the decision to close Fore Street Pool from 9am today.

"We will be open from 7-9am on Tuesday, July 19, for public swimming but will then close for the rest of the day.

"We have taken this decision for the safety of the staff and public due to the expected high temperatures inside the building.

"Crown Pools and the sports centre remain open as usual."



