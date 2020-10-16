Virus restrictions cause delay to drug dealing case

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A sentencing hearing for four men involved in the supply of class A drugs on the streets of Ipswich over a period of more than a year has been adjourned because of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three of the defendants are currently in custody and were unable to appear at their sentencing hearing by prison video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 16) because of difficulties in maintaining social distancing during video link hearings.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the sentencing hearing to enable some of the defendants to be brought to court to enable social distancing to be observed.

Tyrone Clarke, 26, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 22, of no fixed address, and Daniel McCallion, 19, of Gilbert Road, Eastbourne, have all admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich between December 9, 2018, and March 19 this year.

A fourth defendant Ishmael O’Connor, 31, of Alston Road, Ipswich, has admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in Ipswich.

Dagnon is currently serving eight years and 10 months in jail for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and robbery.

He was among eight men imprisoned last December for drug-dealing offences between August 2017 and June 2018.

Ishmael O’Connor is on bail and the other three defendants are in custody.