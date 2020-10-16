E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Virus restrictions cause delay to drug dealing case

PUBLISHED: 15:52 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 16 October 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A sentencing hearing for four men involved in the supply of class A drugs on the streets of Ipswich over a period of more than a year has been adjourned because of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three of the defendants are currently in custody and were unable to appear at their sentencing hearing by prison video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 16) because of difficulties in maintaining social distancing during video link hearings.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the sentencing hearing to enable some of the defendants to be brought to court to enable social distancing to be observed.

You may also want to watch:

Tyrone Clarke, 26, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 22, of no fixed address, and Daniel McCallion, 19, of Gilbert Road, Eastbourne, have all admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich between December 9, 2018, and March 19 this year.

A fourth defendant Ishmael O’Connor, 31, of Alston Road, Ipswich, has admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine in Ipswich.

Dagnon is currently serving eight years and 10 months in jail for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and robbery.

He was among eight men imprisoned last December for drug-dealing offences between August 2017 and June 2018.

Ishmael O’Connor is on bail and the other three defendants are in custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

29 students self-isolating at Chantry Academy after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Chantry Academy has confirmed that a student at the school has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after crash blocks busy road near Tesco petrol station

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a crash near to Tesco in Martlesham Heath. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body of man pulled from Alton Water reservoir

The body of a man has been pulled from Alton Water reservoir. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Deadline Day Live: Transfer latest from Ipswich Town and the rest of League One

It's expected to be a quiet transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Brown bags a hat-trick as Town U23s launch astonishing comeback to beat Birmingham 5-4

Zak Brown scored a hat-trick for the Ipswich Town U23s in their stunning 5-4 win at Birmingham Picture: ROSS HALLS