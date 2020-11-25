Breaking

Area of Ipswich’s Foxhall Road cordoned off by police

A police van is parked in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND CHARLOTTE BOND

Several police officers are stationed in Ipswich’s Foxhall Road this morning, where a cordon has been put in place.

A police cordon is in place close to Baba-Z Barbers in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND A police cordon is in place close to Baba-Z Barbers in Foxhall Road, Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A police van and car are currently on scene and have cordoned off an area outside Baba-Z Barbers, following an incident.

It is not yet known how long, or why, the cordon has been put in place.

Suffolk police has been contacted for more information.