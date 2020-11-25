Area of Ipswich’s Foxhall Road cordoned off by police
PUBLISHED: 11:14 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 25 November 2020
CHARLOTTE BOND
Several police officers are stationed in Ipswich’s Foxhall Road this morning, where a cordon has been put in place.
A police van and car are currently on scene and have cordoned off an area outside Baba-Z Barbers, following an incident.
It is not yet known how long, or why, the cordon has been put in place.
Suffolk police has been contacted for more information.
