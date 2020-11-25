Man stabbed in buttock and two assaulted in late night incident

Breaking

Published: 4:48 PM November 25, 2020 Updated: 6:15 PM December 1, 2020

Three men have been injured in what police suspect was a targeted attack in an Ipswich garden last night.

Officers were called to a multi-occupancy property in Foxhall Road last night just after 9.10pm, to reports three people had been assaulted.

One man sustained a small stab wound to the buttock, while the other two men were struck to the face.

Two of the men were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and then later discharged.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “The victims allege that they were attacked by two other men.

“Detectives are keeping an open mind with regards to the circumstances and motivation for this incident, which at this time appears to be a targeted attack.”

Several police officers are stationed in Foxhall Road this morning, where a cordon remains in place

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference: 68358/20.