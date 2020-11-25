Breaking
Man stabbed in buttock and two assaulted in late night incident
Three men have been injured in what police suspect was a targeted attack in an Ipswich garden last night.
Officers were called to a multi-occupancy property in Foxhall Road last night just after 9.10pm, to reports three people had been assaulted.
One man sustained a small stab wound to the buttock, while the other two men were struck to the face.
Two of the men were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries and then later discharged.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “The victims allege that they were attacked by two other men.
“Detectives are keeping an open mind with regards to the circumstances and motivation for this incident, which at this time appears to be a targeted attack.”
Several police officers are stationed in Foxhall Road this morning, where a cordon remains in place
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
- 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
- 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
- 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
- 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
- 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
- 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
- 9 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
- 10 ‘We need to come down to Tier 1’ - business leader’s plea to bring infection rates down
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference: 68358/20.