Boat disappears from mooring near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:23 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 09 September 2019

Overlooking the River Orwell from Freston Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Overlooking the River Orwell from Freston Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Police are appealing for information after a boat was stolen from its mooring on the River Orwell, near Ipswich.

The boat was discovered missing last week, but could have been stolen from its mooring in Slumpy Lane, Freston, up to a month ago.

The white Mayland two-berth cabin cruiser, named Lewfrey, was stolen at some point between Sunday, August 4 and Thursday, September 5.

If you have any information, contact Suffolk police on 101 or at suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, quoting crime reference 37/53936/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

